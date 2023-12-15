TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar says a comprehensive review of the services rendered by the medical provider at the Broome County Correctional Facility discovered an overbilling of $250,000.

Akshar says PrimeCare Medical was paid the money for services it did not provide.

He plans to outline more about the savings the review produced at a news conference next Tuesday.

PrimeCare Medical, which is based in Harrisburg, PA, was awarded a 4 year contract in January, 2022 at a base cost of $4.4 million per year.