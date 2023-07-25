BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A dean at SUNY Broome won a national cooking competition and was named the American Culinary Federations Chef Educator of the Year.

Chef Michael Stamets is an associate dean for hospitality and culinary event center.

Stamets competed in the ACF national convention in New Orleans. At the event, Stamets instructed a group of culinary professionals in a classroom.

He was given 50 minutes to prepare a spinach and ricotta buckwheat crepe with sautéed mélange of summer veggies, sweet corn emulsion, and greens with a white balsamic vinaigrette.

He says that cooking for customers is different than cooking for judges.

Associate Dean for Hospitality and Culinary Event Center, Michael Stamets says, “It allows you to focus on one dish at a time. In the restaurant industry, you’re making the same dish in the day for service, but to be really able to focus in on each component individually, is really what students get out of the process of competing.”

Stamets says that two of the three judges were culinary educators who won the award in the past.

He says that he was the only competitor to get everything done in the 50-minute time span.