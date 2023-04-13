BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVY/WBGH) – A Broome County woman was honored at the state capitol for sharing her story, and changing the way local officials think.

Josephine Burrell was selected by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo to be recognized as part of the New York State’s Legislative Women’s Caucus, Women’s History Month activity.

This year’s theme had members choose a woman from their community who has played an influential role in their lives.

Burrell’s photo was on display in the Legislative Office Building throughout the month of March.

She was unable to travel to Albany for the official luncheon, so today, Burrell had lunch with Lupardo, and received her certificate as a Women’s History Month Honoree.

Community Advocate Josephine Burrell says, “I still can’t believe it. I’m still in a state of shock. I’m very appreciative, I feel honored. I wish my family could be here and my family could see what’s going on. There’s no one in my family has ever did anything like this. And I didn’t know how to do it either.”

Lupardo says that when she first was running for political office here locally, she met Burrell, and was shown entire communities living in poverty that she would have never known about otherwise.

Lupardo says that Burrell is the reason that she advocates for what she does today.

Burrell is a graduate of Binghamton University, worked on the City of Binghamton’s first Affirmative Action Program, helped organize Broome County’s first ever National Night Out, and was an essential part of Broome’s Anti-Poverty Initiative.