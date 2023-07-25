BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Traffic Safety Program is collaborating with community partners to hold a car seat check event.

Did you know that car crashes are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 13 years old? Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%. Most parents are confident that they have correctly used their child’s car seat, but in most cases, there is some type of misuse present. In Broome County, only 12% of the child safety seats that are checked by local Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians are properly used. Common misuses include a loose installation, harness straps not being tight enough, improper location of the chest clip, use of an expired seat, unknown seat history, or improper seat for the child based on age, weight, or height.

That is why the Broome County Traffic Safety Program in collaboration with community partners will be holding a car seat check event on Thursday, July 27th from 2pm to 4pm at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, 1 Stuart Street, Binghamton. No appointment necessary.

These events will include free child safety seat checks by Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians, as well as free educational materials and guidance on child safety seats. Participants should bring their child safety seat(s), their child/children, their vehicle, and if available the car seat and vehicle manuals. Checks will be conducted on a first come, first served basis. No appointment is necessary.

For more information contact the Broome County Traffic Safety Program at 607-778-2807