(WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking to strengthen its relationship with the community by inviting people into its facility to meet with officers in a casual environment.

The Sheriff’s office is holding an open house today that runs until 7 p.m.

Sheriff’s personnel are on-site, to answer questions and talk with visitors. A variety of the office’s vehicles such as patrol cars, boats, motorcycles, trucks, and drones are out in the parking lot for the public to view and interact with.

Deputy Sheriff Will Andres says that today is also, national drink a coffee with a cop day, and urges the public to come down and speak with the deputies in a non-stressful atmosphere.

Deputy Sheriff with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Will Andres says, “We want people to be able to come and talk to us, and see us as humans, and we want to be able to interact with the community as well to be able to build better relationships with them that we can help them. And if they have problems, we want them to be able to come and talk with us and not take things into their own hands and let us resolve situations for them.”

There is a simulator on-site that grants the public an opportunity to place themselves in the same life-threatening scenarios that the officers face on a daily basis. Earlier, the office opened up the doors, and offered tours of the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office is also providing people with free Safe Child I-D cards and car seat checks. There is free coffee provided by Batch, as well as donuts, cider, and other goodies.