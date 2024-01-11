TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Fred Akshar summed up his first year as the Broome County Sheriff and presented a progress report on the status of the jail today.

Akshar held a news conference outlining the changes and reforms that have been made in the jail since he took over as sheriff.

He says that when he started his term, he helped form the reentry reform advisory group that is compiled of local health care employees, social service workers, and advocates for the inmates.

Akshar says the group meets monthly to discuss issues in the jail and to implement reforms.

The Sheriff says when he took office, there were 38 open positions in the jail, and since then, the agency has hired 31 new corrections officers.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar says, “We are in fact changing the culture. We are in fact changing the perception of the Office of the Sheriff. We’re changing the perception of the corrections division. And, we’re doing that because we’re dedicated to that. It’s something that I pledged as I campaigned for this office.”

Akshar highlighted how he increased visitation hours from 15 hours per week up to 47 hours per week.

He touted the agency’s educational programming saying that the previous administration offered zero services to the prisoners, and now, the jail offers over 30 hours of weekly programs.

Akshar also detailed how the jail commissioned an audit of medical services to assess the needs of the prisoners and is taking strides to make sure every inmate receives proper medical care.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar says, “We wanted to assess and analyze the needs of the incarcerated population. We wanted to make sure that those who were providing those services were meeting state regulations and doing everything they were supposed to be doing within the four corners of the law. And then we compared that to what actually was being provided.”

Akshar closed his presentation by previewing the changes coming in 2024.

He says the agency is rolling out a new partnership with the Addiction Center of Broome County and expanding its relationship with the Southern Tier AIDS Program.

Finally, he says the jail is creating a system to track and record recidivism.