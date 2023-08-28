BROOME COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Health Department is warning of a recent spike in lethal overdoses over the past few days.



The department reports 7 fatal overdoses and 47 non-fatal overdoses so far in August.



Broome County is also reporting that xylazine is present in the street drug supply.



Xylazine, also known as tranq or tranq dope, is a non-opioid sedative that is not approved for use in people and is often mixed, unbeknownst to the user, with other drugs such as cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

The Broome Overdose Action Collaborative (BOAC) wants to encourage anyone using drugs recreationally or those with a substance use disorder to practice harm reduction strategies and to not use alone, have a Narcan kit available, use fentanyl and xylazine test strips, and if you are on the site of an overdose call 911.

Both in person and virtual Narcan trainings are offered throughout the county. Having Narcan on site can save lives during an overdose. Community resources of free Narcan trainings are:

The Addiction Center of Broome County: 30 State Street, Binghamton, NY, 13901. (607) 723- 7308.

Helio Health: 249 Glenwood Road, Binghamton, NY, 13905. (607) 296-3072.

Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP): 277 Main Street, Johnson City, NY, 13790. (607) 237-0497

Truth Pharm: 49 Pine Street, Suite 6, Binghamton, NY, 13901. (607) 296-3016.

United Health Services (UHS): (607) 762-2200. For UHS Addiction Medicine, call (607) 762-2901.

You can simply call, text, reach out on Facebook, or send an email and you will be connected with a staff member who will ask you a few questions and set up a training or train you on the spot. The Broome County Health Department would also like to remind those of the “Good Samaritan Law” which protects all involved when seeking assistance regarding a possible overdose.

If you encounter someone who is experiencing an opioid overdose or an overdose involving opioids and xylazine, call 911, administer naloxone, and provide rescue breathing. Rescue breathing is essential, because xylazine can cause breathing to slow down.

BOAC would like to remind those who use substances about the Never Use Alone hotline- simply call 1-800-997-2280 and speak to someone judgement free. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are also available in Broome County. Community members can reach out to 2-1-1 for more information on how to get the fentanyl and xylazine test strips. Additionally, the Southern Tier AIDS Program can now provide real time drug checking at their syringe exchange program site on 275-277 Main St. Johnson City.

For more information and where to find phone numbers visit: http://www.gobroomecounty.com/boac.