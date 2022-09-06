WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Office of Emergency Services is reminding drivers that if they illegally pass a stopped school bus, they will be caught and fined.

Over 350 buses throughout Broome County are equipped with cameras that activate once the stop-arm extends.

The program launched in June of last year and since then, has recorded 3,076 violations.

Just this Summer, including July and August, 46 violations were recorded, with far fewer buses on the road.

New York State Motor Vehicle Law says that drivers must stop if a bus is stationary and is flashing a red light.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “Most counties do not have this program, which is a state program. They’re not a a part of this program. My understanding is a number of them will be getting involved, they’ve seen what’s happening in Broome County and the other couple of counties that have done this across the state but to date, I think there’s only a handful of counties that do this.”

The initial violation is a $250 fine which is mailed to the driver. The second and third violations in an 18-month period are $275 and $300. The fines are set by New York State law.

Garnar said he would like to see the fine amounts increased, as people may not seem intimidated with the current number.

For more information on the program look up Broome County Stop Arm program.