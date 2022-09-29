BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released the Fiscal Stress Monitoring Report for the 2021 fiscal year. Today, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the County received its best score in history, a 6.3.

The score puts Broome County in the “no designation” of fiscal stress zone; the best possible classification.

According to the State, scores are out of 100 and are determined using a variety of metrics; the score then correlates with one of four fiscal stress designations: significant, moderate, susceptible to, or no designation. Higher scores indicate higher levels of fiscal stress.

“I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done that has earned us the best fiscal score in the history of the County,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “Working with Chairman Dan Reynolds and the entire Legislature, we continue to craft responsible budgets that cut taxes, control spending, and limit our short-term borrowing. Broome County taxpayers deserve to know that their tax dollars are being used wisely and this score from the Comptroller’s Office proves that’s what we’re doing.”

Comptroller DiNapoli’s Office evaluates local governments on financial indicators including year-end fund balance, cash-on-hand, short-term borrowing, fixed costs and patterns of operating deficits to create this fiscal stress score.