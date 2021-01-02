Broome County officials sworn in at the start of the new year

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County officials are getting to work to start the new year on the right note.

County Executive Jason Garnar and the Broome County Legislature held a joint swearing-in ceremony via Zoom this morning.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Molly Fitzgerald swore in the County Executive, who then gave some remarks.

Garnar says the county has been able to grow its fund balance by a multiple of over 50 times.

Garnar thanked the voters for their support, and says the county is prospering even during COVID.

“In 2021, our most critical mission ahead of us is to prevent the spread of COVID as much as possible and get our residents vaccinated. It’s a huge task, but it’s absolutely necessary so that Broome County can get back to normal. I know we can do it because we have done so many important things over the last 4 years,” he said.

Garnar says he is proud of the ability of county leadership to make things easier on residents.

He highlighted cutting property taxes, expanding substance abuse treatment, and other things.

Legislature Majority Leader Cindy O’Brien says she is most excited to show what women can do in office.

“In the political field specifically, women are reaching new heights. As a female politician in our own community, I am excited to lead us towards days when our businesses regain strength and prosperity, and the health of our community is restored,” she says.

O’Brien says she believes the county can overcome its tough challenges, including its battle with COVID-19.

Legislature Minority Leader Weslar says he expects Broome County to operate like clockwork.

“There is no doubt that we have our work cut out for us this term, but I know that the members of this body are up to the challenge. Over the past 4 years, since I stood with you at this moment, I have come to know, admire, and respect the talents that each member brings. The experience among us, there is no doubt that we will succeed,” said Weslar.

The legislature’s first organizational meeting will be held on Monday at 5:15 PM, once again via Zoom.

There, the Legislature will elect their chairman.