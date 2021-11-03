Broome County man sentenced for trying to have sex with young girl

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Broome County man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a minor last year.

Richard O’Hara, 32, previously pled guilty to exchanging several sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old girl in July and August 2020. O’Hara admitted that the exchanges were an attempt to entice the child into having sex with him.

He also admitted that on August 5, 2020, he traveled to a house where he believed the child lived, intending to engage in sex acts with her.

Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy sentenced O’Hara to 11 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release that will begin after his imprisonment. He will also have to register as a sex offender after his release.