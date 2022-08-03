BINGHAMTON, NY – A new partnership is looking to address the lack of safe, clean, affordable housing in Greater Binghamton.

The Broome County Land Bank and the First Ward Action Council announced the completion of their first renovated home at 33 Linden Street in Binghamton.



The single family home was renovated using funds from the Community Revitalization Initiative.

The City of Binghamton also provided one-hundred thousand dollars to assist in a series of affordable housing projects.



The home offers affordable ownership for low-to-moderate income individuals and families, and is available through the Land Bank’s Affordable Housing Program.

First Ward Action Council Board President, Henry Ausby says, “One might ask, how can one house make a difference? Well let me tell you, for the family that gets this house here, that’s much more than just safe, it’s much more than just decent, it’s a beautiful house to live in. And it’s much more than just affordable. For that family, I can tell you, it will make a major difference.”

The home is listed for ninety-five thousand dollars.



Clearview Door and Window was the general contractor, and Keystone Associates provided environmental and architectural services.

Anyone interested must meet income and affordability guidelines outlined in the Land Bank’s Affordable Homes Program on its website at http://www.broomelandbank.org/