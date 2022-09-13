DICKINSON, NY – An outbreak of the coronavirus has caused a section of the Broome County Jail to go into lockdown.

Sheriff Dave Harder confirms that the G-Pod is in a COVID lockdown for five days.



Harder says two inmates have been transferred to the medical unit for treatment of the virus.



He says no corrections officers in the pod have tested positive.



The Sheriff’s Office is currently appealing a judge’s ruling that the jail reopen its in-person visitation due to a reduced threat of COVID.



Inmates have been able to communicate with their families through jail-issued electronic tablets since visitation was halted due to the pandemic.