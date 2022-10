TONW OF DICKINSON, NY – A member of the Broome County Jail medical staff has been arrested for allegedly giving a prohibited item to an inmate.

Monday, the Sheriff’s Office charged and arrested 37-year-old Krista Robertson of Endicott with promoting prison contraband. Investigators say that Robertson passed the unidentified item to the inmate last Thursday. She works as a forensic mental health worker with PrimeCare, the third-party medical provider at the jail.