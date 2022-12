TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Due to the winter weather, the Broome County Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park will be closed today, December 23rd.

The festival is expected to reopen tomorrow 5 to 8:30 p.m. It will also be open on Christmas Day from 5 to 8:30.

There will be one more fireworks show on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m. before the last night of the season, New Year’s Day.