BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County is gearing up for the storm by checking plow blades, oil levels, and preparing sand and salt for the roads.

The Broome County Deputy Commissioner of Highways, Chet Kupiec says that the snow removal process for this storm will be very similar to what the region dealt with last week.

All 28 plows will be on the road, however, he says the rain may interfere with the salting process.

The National Weather Service is expecting to see temperatures rise to 45 degrees tomorrow morning around 3 a.m. resulting in rain throughout the day, and then plummet to around 14 degrees by 5 p.m.

Kupiec reminds residents to drive cautiously, if you do have to drive, and to keep a safe distance away from the plows.

“We’re out doing it again today, to see what the onset around 11 o’clock. And we’ll continue those operations. It looks like it’s going to change to rain per the forecast, through the night. Little disappointing there because that’ll wash a lot of the stuff off the roads. And it looks like we’ll be back at it tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow night with the temperatures dropping.”

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. tonight until 5 p.m. tomorrow, as well as a wind chill advisory beginning tomorrow at 5 p.m. until midnight on Christmas Eve.

The deputy commissioner urges the public to have blankets, water and snacks in their vehicles if they plan on traveling, as stoppages and closures may occur.