(WIVT/WBGH) – A group of delegates from Broome County made the trip to Washington D-C to speak with members of Congress about supporting Ukraine.

The Together for Ukraine Foundation sponsored 14 delegates to speak to the offices of Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, and Representative Marc Molinaro.

The delegates focused on drawing attention to four pieces of legislation that would cement America’s support of Ukraine in their war with Russia.

The first being the Genocide Resolution that would legally recognize the conflict in Ukraine as a genocide.

The second is the Ukraine Victory Resolution which would be the US’ first legislation officially supporting Ukrainian victory.

Executive DIrector of Together for Ukraine, Christina Zawerucha says, “This war is impacting people here locally as well. So, we wanted to communicate to members of Congress how important it is to be supporting Ukraine and how important supporting some of these pieces of legislation can help create jobs in the United States and that their values of freedom, justice and democracy that Ukrainians and Americans all share.”

The third legislation the delegates were advocating for is the REPO Act.

This would utilize the over 300 billion dollars in frozen Russian assets here in the states that could be repurposed to reconstruct Ukraine.

Finally, the Forced Transfer of Children legislation, which could condemn Russia’s treatment of Ukrainian children as a violation of human rights.