BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With recent high temperatures, Broome County has announced a series of cooling centers to help escape the summer heat.

The locations of the cooling centers include:

Broome County Public Library, 185 Court St, Binghamton, NY 13901, Monday-Thursday 9AM-8PM, Friday and Saturday 9AM-5PM, 607-778-6400

Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne St, Endicott, NY 13760, Monday-Friday 9AM-3PM, 607-785-3427

CFJ Park Splash Pad, 98 CFJ Blvd, Johnson City, NY 13790, open daily until Labor Day weekend, 607-797-3031

Columbus Park Spray Pad, 38-40 Carroll St, Binghamton, NY 1390, daily 8AM-8PM until Labor Day weekend, 607-772-7168

Deposit Senior Center, 14 Monument St, Deposit, NY 13754, Tuesday and Thursday 9AM-2PM, 607-467-3953

Eastern Broome Senior Center, 27 Golden Ln, Harpursville, NY 13787, Monday and Wednesday-Friday 9AM-2:30PM, Tuesday 8AM-2:30PM, 607-683-2069

Fairview Pool, 54 Fairview Ave, Binghamton, NY 13904, daily 11:30AM-7PM until Labor Day weekend, 607-722-7208

Fenton Free Library, 1062 Chenango St, Binghamton, NY 13901, Monday-Friday 10AM-6PM, 607-724-8649

First Ward Senior Recreation Center, 226 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY 13905, Monday-Friday 8:30AM-3:30PM, 607-797-2307

Floral Ave Pool, 200 Floral Ave, Johnson City, NY 13790, daily 12PM-6PM until Labor Day weekend, 607-797-3031

George F Johnson Memorial Library, 1001 Park St, Endicott, NY 13760, Monday-Friday 9AM-9PM, Friday and Saturday 9AM-5PM, 607-757-5350

George W Johnson Park Pool, 1001 Park St, Endicott, NY 13760, daily 12PM-7PM, until Labor Day weekend, 607-757-2426

Highland Park Pool, 801 Hooper Rd, Endicott, NY 13760, Monday-Friday 9AM-4PM, 607-797-3145

MacArthur Pool, 1081 Vestal Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903, daily 12:30PM-7:45PM, 607-772-7205

Mary L. Wilcox Library, 2630 Main St, Whitney Point, NY 13862, Monday and Friday 11AM-5PM, Tuesday 11AM-8PM, Wednesday and Thursday 11AM-6PM, Saturday 11AM-3PM, 607-692-3159

North Shore Towers Senior Center, 24 Isbell St, Binghamton, NY 13901, Monday-Friday 10AM-2PM, 607-772-6214

North Side Pool, Cheri A Lindsey Memorial Park, 1 Pleasant St, Glen Castle, NY 13901, daily 12:30PM-7:45PM, adults; $0.50, children; $0.25, 607-772-7202

Northern Broome Senior Center, 12 Strongs Pl, Whitney Point, NY 13862, Monday-Friday 9AM-3PM, 607-692-3405

Oakdale Commons, 601 Harry L Dr, Johnson City, NY 13790, Monday-Saturday 10AM-9PM, Sunday 11AM-7PM, 607-798-9380

Recreation Park, 103 Laurel Ave, Binghamton, NY 13905, daily 12:30PM-7:45PM, adults: $0.50, children: $0.25, 607-772-9166

South Side Pool, 95 Jackson St, Binghamton, NY 13903, daily 12:30PM-7:45PM, adults; $0.50, children; $0.25, 607-772-7204

Vestal Public Library, 320 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal, NY 13850, Monday-Thursday 9AM-8PM, Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 10AM-4PM, 607-754-4243

Vestal Senior Center, 201 Main St, Vestal, NY 13850, Monday-Friday 9AM-2PM, 607-754-9596

West Endicott Park Pool, 525 Maple St, Endicott, NY 13760, daily 12PM-5PM until September 5, 607-786-2970

Your Home Public Library, 107 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790, Monday-Thursday 9AM-7PM, Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 10AM-2PM, 607-797-4816

For more information go to apps.health.ny.gov.