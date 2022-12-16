BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Due to the snow storm, the following Broome County entities will be closed today:
- All Broome County Senior Centers
- Broome County Meals on Wheels
- Broome County Parks (Situation will be reassessed later this morning)
- Broome County Public Library
BC Transit will continue to operate with modified service:
- BC Transit has suspended service to Ross Park Zoo. Buses will use S Washington St to right on Morgan and resume regular routing.
- BC Transit has suspended service on Glenwood Rd, including Helio Health, BOCES and Legacy Bay.
- BC Transit has suspended service to the Greater Binghamton Health Center. Buses go as far as Fairview Ave.
- BC Transit has suspended service on S Jensen, Burris and Rano Blvd. Those using the 47 in this area may use stops in the Parkway Plaza.