BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Due to the snow storm, the following Broome County entities will be closed today:

All Broome County Senior Centers

Broome County Meals on Wheels

Broome County Parks (Situation will be reassessed later this morning)

Broome County Public Library

BC Transit will continue to operate with modified service:

BC Transit has suspended service to Ross Park Zoo. Buses will use S Washington St to right on Morgan and resume regular routing.

BC Transit has suspended service on Glenwood Rd, including Helio Health, BOCES and Legacy Bay.

BC Transit has suspended service to the Greater Binghamton Health Center. Buses go as far as Fairview Ave.