BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Arts Council is pleased to announce the inaugural class of BCAC’s Artist in Residence program.

The artists are Sam Muré, Ciara Heatherman, Claire Trasorras, Colette Chermak, Anna Warfield, Natalie Dadamio, Cherese Wiesner Rosales, and Marcus Newton.

These eight artists, chosen from a blind jury based on their artistic ability, community involvement and degree of emergence, will each enjoy a 4-5 week artist residency at Broome County Arts Council over the 2023-2024 year.

Broome County Arts Council’s Artist in Residence program transforms the landscape of

possibilities for emerging artists by providing funding, space, tools, and time to create. During

their residencies, artists will have 24/7 access to their own private studio at BCAC, full use of

BCAC’s Digital Art Lab, and will receive a $250 stipend. Each artist will have their own First

Friday exhibition in their studio and will host an Open Studio Saturday, where the artist will

open the doors to their studio and the public is encouraged to come, watch the artist at work, and ask questions.

BCAC will welcome resident artist Sam Muré in September 2023, Ciara Heatherman in November 2023, Claire Trasorras in January 2024, Colette Chermak in March 2024, Anna Warfield in May 2024, Natalie Dadamio in July 2024, Cherese Wiesner Rosales in September 2024, and Marcus Newton in November 2024. BCAC’s first Artist in Residence in-studio exhibition opening, showcasing the work of Sam Muré, will be held on October 6th, 2023.



For more information about Broome County Arts Council’s Artist in Residence program, please

visit: /broomearts.org/in-the-community/artist-in-residence/.

