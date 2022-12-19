WHITNEY POINT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Generally, when you think of giving gifts on Christmas, you imagine young kids opening up presents under the tree, but everybody deserves to open up a gift during the holidays.

Northern Broome CARES is a program of the Rural Health Network and for its third straight year is hosting a Christmas for seniors initiative.

Members of Rural Health Network and local organizations purchased gifts for over 200 seniors in the Northern Broome County area.

Some gifts include adult coloring books, word searches, hats, gloves, Sherpa throws calendars, candy, chocolate, and more.

Megan Arenas-Cardoso says that when she was delivering gifts, one resident was excited that they would actually have a present to open this year.

Program Coordinator at Northern Broome Cares, Megan Arenas-Cardoso says, “A lot of seniors in the community, they feel really isolated. Because, like I said, they don’t have family and they might not have a lot of friends, they don’t have people visiting them, and it’s just, they appreciate that we thought about them.”

Northern Broome CARES offers support services for seniors throughout the Town of Whitney Point, Barker, Lisle, Nanticoke and Triangle.

Arenas-Cardoso says that people tend to fixate on children throughout the holiday season, despite that almost every person is hoping for holiday cheer.