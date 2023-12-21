BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broadview Federal Credit Union is working to fight the hunger crisis in Upstate New York.

To close out 2023, the credit union donated more than 380 thousand dollars to help alleviate food insecurity in communities across the state.

This week, Broadview employees distributed the money to 46 food pantries, rescue missions, and shelters, including several in Greater Binghamton.

Broadview’s donation will assist in stocking the shelves of the Binghamton Rescue Mission, Clear Path for Veterans, CHOW, Food Bank of Southern Tier, and Catholic Charities of Broome County.