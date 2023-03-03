ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the heart of Endwell, a local coffee shop is holding its grand opening this weekend.

The Bright Side Coffee shop, located at 519 Hooper Road, held its soft opening back in August.

Owner Annie Walck says Bright Side features Ink Water coffee from Rochester, and that throughout the week, the cafe offers baked goods, made in house, as well as various breakfast and lunch options.

She says every item on the menu, including the baked goods, have dairy free, gluten free, and vegan options.

Walck takes pride in the camaraderie of her shop.

She says it is a parent’s safe-haven, with a play area for the kids, and a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.

Owner of The Bright Side Coffee, Annie Walck says, “I knew that this was a space that would want to fill with something that’s community based, and I’ve been saying for years, that we needed another local coffee shop in the area. So, when I saw this place was for lease, being in Endwell and growing up in Endwell, I knew that this was kind of like the perfect opportunity to jump at.”

The grand opening will be tomorrow and Sunday from 8 to 2.

Walck says that there will be door prizes, giveaways, and a raffle basket to support a local family.

She says she is adding new menu items, and that there will be drink specials offered only for the grand opening.