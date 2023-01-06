SANITARIA SPRINGS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The mother of the teenager struck and killed in an alleged hit and run homicide last weekend is thanking the community for its support.

Christina Loveless visited the roadside memorial along Route 7 in Sanitaria Springs where her 13 year-old son Brennan Loveless was found badly injured at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Brennan was riding his bike, just a short distance from his home which is right off Route 7.

Christina says Brennan was a very outgoing, spirited and simple child.

She says he loved to hunt and fish and help his grandfather, or Poppy, with his wood.

And she says Brennan loved his bicycle so much, he would have slept on it if he could.

She says he died doing what he loved.

“Over the summer, they had a campfire down to Poppy and Nana’s, and he got dared to jump over the fire pit and he sure did. He didn’t blink an eye and grabbed his bike and hopped right on that and ran and did a wheelie right up over the fire.”

The roadside memorial has steadily grown over the week, including a pair of wooden crosses created by Poppy, flowers, candles, stuffed animals and items significant to Brennan.

A tent has been set up to shield it from the rain, and supporters have written messages on the crosses and guide rails.

Christina says the support from friends and strangers alike at last night’s vigil was overwhelming.

“The feeling in my heart of seeing the community come together was just so heart-touching and I can’t thank everybody enough for being there, being so supportive, loving our child. It’s mind-blowing.”

Poppy says the memorial will have to move before the next significant snowfall.

Until then, cones line the road to warn motorists about the tribute to a life cut way too short.