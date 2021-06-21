Man shot by property caretaker during home invasion in Nichols

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bradford County man was shot and killed by a property caretaker in Nichols after he unlawfully entering the home and threatened them, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an investigation found that on June 19, 29-year-old Cody Wagner of Rome unlawfully entered a home on the 1900 block of Waite Road in Nichols and was confronted by a property caretaker armed with a shotgun. The caretaker attempted to escort Wagner to a nearby residence to call 911 when Wagner retrieved a revolver out of his vehicle and pointed it at the caretaker.

The Sheriff’s Office says the caretaker fired one shot and struck Wagner in the abdomen. Deputies, New York State Troopers, and EMS arrived on scene and attempted to resuscitate Wagner, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the investigation is ongoing but no charges are being filed against the caretaker, who has not been publicly identified, at this time.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Nichols Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, and Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin.