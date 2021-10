Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Jessica Burgher of Waverly is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting multiple corrections officers.

Pennsylvania State Police in Bradford County responded to the corrections facility after Burgher, an inmate, allegedly struck and spit on multiple officers.

Burgher is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and three counts of harassment.