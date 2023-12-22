BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton were surprised with gifts and sweet treats ahead of their break for the holidays.

Every child at the Boys and Girls Club was provided multiple gifts, courtesy of various donations including the Binghamton Sertoma Club and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Unit Director, Rob Sostre says that earlier in the week, some of the kids went to the House of Sport and were given a budget of $250 to spend on themselves.

At the holiday party, the kids were jamming to Christmas music and making festive crafts, like paper ornaments and drawings of Santa and his reindeer.

“To see their faces like when they walk in the door, and they look to the right and all of the presents are there and the excitement on their face, the smiles, the happiness that makes it all worth it,” said Sostre.

Sostre says that the club takes down the kids’ sizes and a couple of gift suggestions, but the Sertoma Club does all of the shopping.

He says the gifts range from scooters to doll houses, sports equipment, Legos and more.