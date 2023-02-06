BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Unleashed Potential Consulting is the Greater Binghamton Chamber business of the week.

Unleashed Potential is a leadership company that offers personalized training for businesses and their employees in areas such as self-awareness, demonstrating empathy, building trust and storytelling.

The company was founded in June of 2020 in-part, due to the change of the work-life landscape in the COVID era.

The director of consulting and coaching, Ron Crawford says that since the pandemic, business leaders have been struggling more with employee engagement, retention, and morale.

Director of Consulting and Coaching for Unleashed Potential Ron Crawford says, “We are not a company that has a canned solution that says, oh you’ve got a nail, here’s our hammer, that’s all you need. We practice what we preach, and we take time to learn about people. We practice empathy with people and see what they need, and then, we can kind of bring the different tools and solutions to them for what they need.”

Crawford says that along with mentoring and training, Unleashed Potential also helps businesses translate their verbiage into a more updated, and digestible form.

The company also hosts several community events throughout the year.

You can schedule a training session and find more information at Unleashed-Potential.org.