BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Come January 1st, a portion of the Southside of Binghamton could have 2 people representing them on City Council.

Both the Democratic members-elect to City Council and Republican Mayor Jared Kraham are referencing separate legal opinions to assert their right to appoint someone to a vacancy in the 6th district.



The vacancy was created when Democrat Rebecca Rathmell and Republican incumbent Phil Strawn finished in a tie of 550 votes each creating what’s referred to as a “failure to elect.”



Binghamton Corporation Counsel, or city attorney, Brian Seachrist issued a legal opinion that because the city’s charter does not specifically address a failure to elect, the Second Class Cities Law goes into effect and it states that a mayor appoints an interim in those situations.



Kraham says the New York Council of Mayors concurs with that interpretation. He would not say whether he intends to appoint Strawn to the seat.



Democrats cite an opinion by local attorney John Perticone that the charter states that all vacancies on council are to be filled by the remaining members of council and that local laws supersede Second Class Cities Law. They also say a prior opinion by the New York State Attorney General supports their claim.



Rathmell tells NewsChannel 34 that she is prepared to fight for the seat. The members-elect say they will take legal steps to resolve the conflict, although no one can say yet who will take this to court.



By charter, Corporation Counsel provides legal counsel to both the mayor and city council, although the position is appointed by and serves at the pleasure of the mayor creating an apparent conflict of interest in legal disputes between the executive and legislative branches.



Either way, it won’t be Seachrist who is leaving the position at the end of the year to take another job.