BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Boscov’s shoppers received some good news today as the downtown Binghamton department store will be staying put for the next decade.

Mayor Jared Kraham, along with New York State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Boscov’s Chairman and CEO Jim Boscov, came together on Monday to announce Boscov’s’ 10-year lease extension as well as $10 million in upgrades for the historic Court Street building.

“Having one of the few remaining downtown department stores in the state, is something very special. I’d like to thank Boscov’s for their ongoing commitment to the City of Binghamton and for their 10-year lease renewal. I am also thrilled that the State, County, and City are working together to help renovate this historic building, located in the heart of the Court Street National Historic District. This building has served the city as a retail anchor since 1900,” said Lupardo.

The 11 Court Street building will undergo $8.5 million in critical building systems upgrades which includes electrical, plumbing, HVAC, elevator repairs, structural repairs and clean energy investments. The work is made possible by a $5 million New York State Assembly grant secured by Lupardo, $2.5 million from the City of Binghamton, and $1 million from Broome County. Funding from the City and the County comes from local American Rescue Plan Act allocations.

Boscov’s will spend an additional $1.5 million on other in-store upgrades such as equipment and fixtures.

“I’m grateful to Mayor Kraham, Assemblywoman Lupardo and County Executive Garnar for their support that made this possible. With their help, we can address the infrastructure needs of this magnificent old building. To our store associates and our tremendously loyal customers, we’re excited to formally announce our commitment to being downtown’s most vital long-term community partner,” said Boscov.

The downtown Binghamton Boscov’s has been in operation since 1984 and is one of America’s few remaining downtown department stores. The historic five story, 240,00 square foot building was built in the late 1800s.