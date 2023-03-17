(WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame announced that the speaker for the 8th Annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be legendary Syracuse University Men’s Basketball coach Jim Boeheim.

His appearance also falls on the 20th anniversary of his 2003 Syracuse team that won the NCAA National Championship.

The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held on Monday, April 24th at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown Binghamton.

A cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased here.