BINGHAMTON, NY(WIVT/WBGH) – Students in BOCES’ trades program tied the ribbon on their latest project, which started around this time last year.

The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier reached out to the BOCES Building program last year asking if they could help rebuild the Three Bear’s House that sits outside in the story garden.

At the beginning of the year, P-tech students came up with some design options, and when the Discovery Center chose one that they liked, CAD drew up the plans and then the building program assembled it.

One of the builders on the project, Michael Woodrow says that he can’t wait to visit the center and see his work being used in the community.

Woodrow says, “I can show them the work that I did on that house. And it just makes me feel like, I know I can do that. Maybe I can start to go on and make other houses, bigger houses. Go to a company and do siding for houses, and just everything. It boosts my ego and it just boosts my confidence that I can really accomplish anything.”

The house was loaded onto a truck and brought to the Discovery Center after a news conference.

The builders did everything from cutting the wood and laying the siding, to putting on the roof.

Plus, the masonry program built a brick fireplace in the house.