(WIVT/WBGH) – Five local restaurants taste tested student made meals for an opportunity to showcase the dishes on their menu.

Last week, BOCES held its annual Restaurant Wars.

The participating restaurants were McCoy’s Chophouse, Social on State, Remlik’s, Water Street Brewing Company, and Frank’s Italian Restaurant.

Students in the culinary program get assigned to one restaurant and have to create a dish similar to the menu’s theme.

12th Grader, Breeze Fitch was cooking for Social on State, and says that her group focused on the Asian inspiration, by making a wanton flower with a lime and tuna ceviche, finished with a radish salad and a sweet and spicy plum sauce.

12th Grader at BOCES Breeze Fitch says, “Going forward in the future, I want to open my own place and go far in the food industry, and already having a thing that I created be put on such a high-end restaurant this early on in my career is just phenomenally huge. It’s just a great experience and opportunity.”

Breeze says that the students were paired with restaurants based on meals that they have made in the past, as well as the level of skill required for the prep.

The restaurant owners taste every dish and provide the students with feedback.

There was only supposed to be a single winning dish, but Water Street Brewing Company, Social on State, and Frank’s Italian Restaurant, say that with some slight tweaks, the student’s dishes will definitely be featured on their menus.