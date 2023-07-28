DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – BOCES made the hiring process quick and easy with it’s third ever Rapid Hiring event.

This past Wednesday, Broome-Tioga BOCES hosted the job fair it looks to fill over 30 front line positions. The event ran from noon to four as BOCES helped over one-hundred people find jobs such as a substitute teaching, classroom aid, maintenance and more.

If somebody is struggling with filling out a job application, BOCES representatives walk you though the process and can get it done in less than two hours.

The Director of Career and Technical Excellence Matt Sheehan says there is only one other qualification needed to get a job with BOCES besides being over eighteen.

Director of CTE at Broome-Tioga BOCES Matt Sheehan says “You gotta care about kids, plain and simple. If you don’t care about kids, it’s not even worth coming through the door because the first question we’re going to ask you is ‘what if a kids does this’ and you’ve got to have that natural inclination to go ‘they’re a kid, they’re learning.'”

The program’s accelerated nature could potentially secure someone an on-the-spot offer, breaking the traditional boundaries of the recruitment process.

Sheehan says if you missed Wednesdays’ hiring event, you can apply at B-T BOCES dot org or by calling the H-R office at 763-3300.