Blossburg fire crews assist rollover accident in Covington Township

Top Stories

by: Mikayla Newton

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON, PA (FNN) Blossburg fire crews rushed to a reported rollover accident in Covington Township on Thursday evening around 8:40PM, according to First News Now.

The crash occurred in front of 1393 North Williamson Road, where a dark KIA went off the roadway and rolled over.

According to an unknown source, the female driver refused treatment.

Blossburg Fire Chief Andrew O’Conners confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News