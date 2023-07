BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) The Black Bears are staying put Binghamton for the foreseeable future.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League team announced a lease extension with Broome County that keeps the Black Bears in Visions Veterans Memorial Arena through the 2026-2027 season.

The team has called Visions Veterans Memorial Arena home since the start of the 2021-2022 season.