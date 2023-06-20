ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The PGA Tour’s charity of the year will be on site, hoping to raise even more money and awareness than last year.

Sock Out Cancer started here locally and raises funds for those battling cancer and distributes every dollar directly to hospital foundations including those at UHS, Lourdes, and Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Birdies for Cancer is a partnership between the Dick’s Open and Sock Out Cancer.

You can pledge any amount of money to be donated for every single birdie that is made throughout the three-day tournament.

CEO of Security Mutual Life Insurance Kirk Gravely says that in its first year, Birdies For Cancer made a good impression.

Gravely says, “Last year was our first year, and we’re really excited about this being year two. It was a really positive year for Sock Out Cancer. Last year we raised thirty thousand dollars through this Birdies For Cancer program. So, that thirty thousand dollars went out, again, as Bruce mentioned, to Lourdes and UHS.”

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour announced that Sock Out Cancer was selected as the Tour’s charity of the year and was awarded an additional $30,000.

Sock out Cancer will have a tent setup at the tournament on Friday where you can donate and buy a pair of colorful socks.

If you correctly guess the number of birdies that are made during the tournament, you will win a gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

To donate and make your guesses, visit DSGOpen.com and click on Birdies for Cancer.