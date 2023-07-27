BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A courtyard in the heart of downtown Binghamton is receiving major upgrades, and the city is asking for the public’s input.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced a revitalization project coming to the Parlor City Commons.

The Commons is located between Hawley and Washington Streets.

The space was turned into a gathering place nearly 40 years ago, and since then, has deteriorated.

Kraham says the project will include new lighting, landscaping, and infrastructure upgrades.

The city has launched a survey and is seeking the public’s input on its use and potential amenities.

The deadline for the survey is Friday, August 18th.

You can find the survey here.