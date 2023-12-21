BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The man Binghamton labeled as its most notorious slumlord has been banned from owning property in the city for the next 15 years.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced Thursday a court settlement with Isaac Anzaroot in which the property developer agreed not to own or manage properties in the City of Binghamton for a period of 15 years in exchange for the dropping of numerous housing code violation prosecutions against him.



As part of the agreement, Anzaroot will transfer 26 of his properties, mostly residential, to the city. Many of them are in deplorable condition.



Kraham says the city will determine whether to demolish, rehabilitate or sell them. He couldn’t say whether any of them are currently occupied.



Kraham first began calling Anzaroot the city’s most notorious slumlord while campaigning for the office in 2021.

“No one person has done more harm to Binghamton’s neighborhoods over the last decade or so than Isaac Anzaroot. From my first day in office, I promised to hold bad actors accountable and send a clear message that we will not tolerate slumlords who put families in danger and ruin the integrity of neighborhoods.”



In July of 2022, Binghamton Police arrested Anzaroot on 12 bench warrants and 2 arrest warrants stemming from his failure to appear in housing court.



As part of the deal, Anzaroot and his father Alan agreed to drop lawsuits against the city alleging that they were victims of a conspiracy to terrorize them and run them out of town. Alan was part-owner of at least one of Isaac’s properties.



At one time, Anzaroot owned more than 100 locations across the Triple Cities. The agreement does not impact properties, including the Masonic Temple, the former Galaxy Brewing building and 95 Court Street, which are currently in some state of receivership or pending tax or mortgage foreclosure.



The court, in agreeing to the settlement, ordered the city to establish a $751,000 fund to pay off any third party claims against the 26 forfeited properties. That’s the appraised value of the 26, minus owed taxes, water bills and other fees.



NewsChannel 34 reached out to Isaac Anzaroot and his attorney Ron Benjamin for comment but did not receive a reply.

Here’s a list of all 26 properties provided by the city: