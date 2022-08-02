BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The 15th annual Binghamton Bridge Pedal will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 9-12.

The 9-mile, police-escorted bike ride will start and finish at TechWorks! at 321 Water Street in Binghamton.

The pedal will tour downtown Binghamton and the river corridor areas, parks, significant sites, multiple bridges, and public art displays.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and over, and free for youth 18 and younger.

The Post Pedal Party, 11– 12, will be open to the public at no charge, and will include a tour of TechWorks!, refreshments, and mural painting.

Pre-register online at ctandi.org or for more information go to bmtsonline.com.