BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Mayor Kraham visited construction crews on Court Street this morning to announce several projects in this year’s infrastructure improvement plan.

Kraham announced that the City of Binghamton will be spending approximately $8.5 million on street improvement this year.

He says that crews will be milling and paving more than 40 streets, plus full road reconstructions, utility upgrades, and ADA sidewalk improvements.

Kraham says that Court Street should be done in roughly two weeks.

He says he is willing to spend a little extra money and time to make the sure the job is done right and will last for decades.

Kraham says, “The days of paving roads and not addressing the pedestrian infrastructure or paving roads and not addressing the utility infrastructure, those days are over. We’re going to fix the street once, we’re going to fix it right, and its going to cost a little bit more money, but that complete street mentality is one that we’re focused on. It has to work for both drivers and pedestrians.”

The City is installing new ADA mats on sidewalks to accommodate for those in wheelchairs or the visually impaired.

Kraham says the city used a pavement rating technology called Road Botics, that analyzes all 151 miles of Binghamton streets, and ranks them based on their condition.

Among the dozens of streets to be reconstructed, a few are Glenwood Ave, Karlada Drive, Floral Ave, and Vestal Ave.