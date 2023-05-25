BINGHAMTON, NY WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton YMCA received a six-figure donation to upgrade the windows for its housing program.

The Decker Foundation donated $129,000 to install brand new windows in the YMCA’s shelter, the Emergency and Transitional Housing Program.

The project started at the end of March, and within thirty-five days, 113 new windows were installed.

The Housing Director, Collin Elliot says that the project will make the building as a whole more sustainable, maintaining more heat, which helps with rising costs.

Elliot says that the shelter houses 87 men each night, and that they haven’t taken the new windows for granted.

Elliot says, “We tend to overlook the simple things as like home renovations and how it makes us feel overall. So, for our guys here, who have a lot less, when our community shows that their just as important as any other individual, it really boosts their moral and shows them that they are a part of our community.”

Elliot says that his residents appreciate the increased airflow and the additional warmth.

He says that the Y offers nearly 50% of the available beds to homeless males in Broome County.

He says that there is still 200 to 300 homeless males living on the streets in need of shelter.