ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of July 14th.

Tziphora Ramseur, 25 of Binghamton, was arrested and charged with Assault in the 2nd degree, a Class D Felony.

According to police, the stabbing occurred during a domestic incident. The victim was a 29 year-old Endicott man who received stab wounds to the left shoulder and left arm area.

The victim was transported to Wilson Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Ramseur was processed at the Endicott Police Department and transferred to the Broome County Jail for arraignment.