BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An 8th grader at Binghamton’s West Middle School died over the Memorial Day weekend from a motor vehicle accident.

According to a message sent to the school community from the City School District, Maliya Hardenbergh was killed in an out of town car crash.

The district describes Hardenbergh as “a lovely student who will be sincerely missed and warmly remembered by her classmates, as well as our faculty and staff.”

The district had counselors available at West Middle yesterday and going forward for anyone in need of support.