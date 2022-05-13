VESTAL, NY – The second inaugural class from Binghamton University’s pharmacy school walked the stage today.

The School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is the smallest of the graduation ceremonies, as it is the newest addition to Binghamton’s curriculum.



Roughly seventy students received their degrees this afternoon. Due to the smaller scale of the graduation, the event was held inside the Anderson Center.



Julia Napoli is the student speaker representing the pharmacy class of 2022.

Student Speaker of the Pharmacy School Julia Napoli says, “Yeah, the inaugural class did awesome and our class also. We had two people get fellowships in the industry, myself included, and then a bunch of people get residency, so it’s awesome just being the second class that we’ve created so many opportunities for ourselves and I’m sure it’ll continue down the line.”

Following today’s ceremony, nine commencement ceremonies remain at Binghamton University throughout the month of May. More than 4,300 degrees will be awarded in the next several weeks.