BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A dean at Binghamton University was invited to speak at the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club about the college’s outreach into the community.

Laura Bronstein is the Dean of the College of Community and Public Affairs at BU.

The CCPA leverages connections and relationships with organizations in the community to give students hands-on experience and research opportunities.

Bronstein says that CCPA students complete more than 200,000 internship hours annually.

She says that being invited to rotary has created new relationships that can expand the opportunities for her students.

“So, my hope here today is to inform people who may not know a lot about our college to give them more details. The ones that do know a lot, maybe to talk to them about some new programs and initiatives, and to also provide an invitation for anything the community wants that we can be helpful with to reach out to us to do that,” said Bronstein.

Bronstein says that under a new initiative, the CCPA is now providing mental health services in 56 area schools.

Additionally, she says the college is looking to bring more art into local schools and prioritizing the topic of climate anxiety.