(WIVT/WBGH) – President of Binghamton University Harvey Stenger made an announcement today regarding the future relationship between SUNY Broome and BU.

He says that over the past several months, Binghamton has been discussing opportunities that would increase shared services as well as educational opportunities between the institutions.

Stenger noted that since 2011, Broome’s enrollment has dropped by 37% while Binghamton’s has grown by 22%. He says that an integration of university and community college functions would have positive impacts on the institutions and the community; most importantly, it would improve educational outcomes for transfer students, especially those coming from first-generation and underrepresented minority backgrounds.

Stenger listed several positive results that could come from the merger:

-Providing a clearer path for student transfers from SUNY Broome to Binghamton University.

-Increased efficiency in operations and administrative processes.

-Greater utilization of space and facilities.

-Lowering administrative costs through economy of scale.

-Increased enrollment at SUNY Broome.

Stenger says it is important to note that these discussions are at an early stage. He says, “we are now at the point where we have asked the SUNY Chancellor to move this proposal forward to the SUNY Board of Trustees, and we are awaiting its response.”

In the meantime, if you have questions about the proposal, you can contact President Stenger at hstenger@binghamton.edu.