The rifle Ithaca Police say was used during an attempted armed robbery in the city on Friday.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday.

According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following.

Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a class C Felony.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony.

Police say that around 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, they responded to a 911 call from the Dandy Mini Mart at 805 W. Buffalo St.

Employees at the scene reported a black male with his face covered came into the store with a rifle and pointed it at the cashier.

When police arrived they learned the subject fled northbound from the store. Police located Reese nearby and he matched the description of the suspect.

Police say they located evidence from the robbery nearby and included a Mitchell Arms 16A3 .22 Caliber Rifle with a pistol grip, collapsible stock, and a removable magazine with .22 caliber ammunition.

Reese was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or 10% of the $100,000 assured bond.

Reese is scheduled to return to the Ithaca City Court on January 4, 2023.

Any persons who may have been in the store during the incident but have not spoken to police are asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.