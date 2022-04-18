Binghamton, NY – Greater Binghamton’s largest annual antique show is back and with a new supporting charity. After missing the last two years due to the pandemic, the event at the SUNY Broome Ice Rink returns this weekend for what would have been its 40th year.

What was previously referred to as Binghamton Sertoma Club’s Million Dollar Antique Show, is now The Binghamton Shriners Antique Show. A portion of the money raised will support Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Organizer Chip Hunt says, “We have a variety of dealers coming in to the show who have expertise in many areas. So people love to come, they’re not just coming to kick tires, they’re coming to learn, as well as buy.”

Shriner Noble John Darrow says, “I think its gonna be the first of the next forty years going ahead. I’m really excited for the show, it’s going to be great. And its almost like a rebirth for our cultural civilization in Binghamton. That we are back, and we’re back post COVID, and it’s the beginning.”

The Binghamton Shriners Antique Show runs from 10 to 5 on Saturday and 10 to 4 on Sunday at the ice center. Admission is a $12 donation and for more information you can visit Binghamtonshrinersantiqueshow.com