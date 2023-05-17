BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A shooting on Binghamton’s Westside lead schools in that section of the city to go into lockout mode just prior to dismissal this afternoon.

The lockouts went into effect at around 2:30 p.m. following a report of shots fired on Gerard Avenue, which is two blocks from Binghamton High School.

The lockouts ended at 2:50 p.m. and student dismissal began.

Other schools that went into lockout were West Middle, Woodrow Wilson, Horace Mann and Thomas Jefferson.

NewsChannel 34 will have more information as it becomes available.